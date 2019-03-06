Chris Pratt is opening up about the challenges of showing his dark side in his new film, The Kid.

The handsome star, best known for playing leading-man heros and comedic relief -- in his slew of major blockbusters and his time on Parks and Recreation -- is going bad to play the villain in the upcoming western, and Pratt said he didn't know if he'd be able to do the role, at first.

Sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, Pratt explained that director Vincent D'Onofrio -- who he starred alongside in the 2016 Western The Magnificent Seven -- thought of him specifically when he was "putting his spin on the script."

"I think I had confided in him that I don't think I would ever be able to play a bad guy. The characters I play, they haven't really been bad," Pratt recalled. "Early in my career, if I had tried to be bad, people would be like, 'Oh, he's not that bad."

"And he was like, 'Oh, I can make you bad,'" Pratt said of D'Onofrio. "And I accepted the challenge."

Ultimately, Pratt said that he appreciated being able to portray an entirely different kind of character.

"It was really an opportunity to do something different" he explained. "I liked it."

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Pratt at a screening of The Kid the Arclight Cinemas in Hollywood on Wednesday, and the actor echoed his sentiments about taking on such a sinister role.

"It was a real challenge to be that dirty, nasty, lowdown bad guy," Pratt shared. "I've never had a chance to do that before and it was definitely a challenge."

The star -- who joked about "rolling solo on the red carpet" without fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger -- also had a message for his fans: "If you only see one movie this weekend, you know, make it Captain Marvel. But if you see a second movie, or Captain Marvel is sold out, go check out The Kid. It's this little movie and it's really, really great."

The Kid -- also starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan and Leila George -- hits theaters on Friday.

