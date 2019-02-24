Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are gearing up to move into their new home!

On Sunday, Pratt took to Instagram to share the hilarious way he and his 29-year-old fiancee improvised when they went to their house to measure the space but forgot a tape measure. In the pics, Schwarzenegger can be seen standing, laying down and stretching her arms out all over the house to give an idea of how big the spaces are.

Schwarzenegger kept it casual for the day, sporting a blue baseball cap, jeans, black boots and a brown jacket in the funny photos. The shots also give fans a peek at the couple's house, which features hardwood floors, wood paneling and white walls.

"When you need to see if your stuff will fit in the new place but you forgot the tape measure," Pratt, 39, captioned his post, which featured a collage of six pics of his bride-to-be.

Pratt also shared a pic of he and his fiance -- whom he proposed to last month --holding two lambs together. Pratt, wearing a black hat and camo pants, is looking at the camera in the shot, while Schwarzenegger is laughing and looking at the lambs.

"Clementine snuggles Cupid," Pratt wrote alongside the pic. "The half sisters, daughters of Rex Dangerfleece get along well. We’ll see if that changes come middle school."

Schwarzenegger also posted on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a video of herself holding a baby lamb that's snoring soundly in her arms.

"Sleepy newborn lamb," she captioned the clip.

Pratt shared the same video as Schwarzenegger along with another one of her holding two twin Suffolk lambs. In the caption of the second video, Pratt explained the origins of that particular breed of lambs -- which he described as being "incredibly athletic, wild and unusually hardy" -- and their hopes for the future with the sweet animals.

"One of them jumped head first into my chest at a full run and nearly knocked the wind out of me," Pratt wrote in part. "I was brought back to my days as an all area inside linebacker. Point being, I was an all area inside linebacker."

"Nonetheless, we’ve had many unique challenges trying to domesticate these wild little Suffolk. But it’s working!" he added. "Amazingly mama didn’t mind as we picked up her babies. Our hope is in a couple generations they will become as calm and fearless as the other domesticated breeds."

Additionally, Pratt took to Instagram to introduce their 11th lamb to the world. Named Alice Coopworth, the adorable animal will supply "beautiful silky wool for many years to come."

The pics come from Pratt's farm in Washington, a place he recently told ET he'd like to spend more time in the coming years.

"The future? Oh, lots of kids," he said. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," Pratt added.

