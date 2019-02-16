Chris Pratt welcomed a new member to the family on Valentine's Day: a baby lamb!

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the new addition to his farm, revealing that he was thinking about calling the little guy "Cupid." Pratt, who owns a farm in Washington, later shared a photo of his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger, cuddling up the lamb.

"@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb. Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon," the actor joked alongside the pic, adding the hashtag, "#farmlife."

Pratt has spent tons of family time on his farm over the last few years, and Schwarzenegger appears to be fitting right in. While speaking with ET earlier this month, the father of one said his 6-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, is a big fan of the outdoors.

"[Jack] loves all the Legos I get to bring home. That's pretty cool, but at the end of the day, I think he likes going to the farm more," he revealed.

Last month, Pratt told ET that he envisioned much more of the farm -- as well as kids with Schwarzenegger -- in his future.

"The future? Oh, lots of kids," he said. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," Pratt added.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt Responds to Ellen Page's Claim He Attends Anti-LGBTQ Church

Katherine Schwarzenegger Praises Fiance Chris Pratt in First Instagram Post About Him Ever

Chris Pratt Gushes Over 'Blessed Family' After Katherine Schwarzenegger Engagement

Related Gallery