Chris Pratt is making his beliefs known.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram Story on Monday to hit back at Ellen Page's assertion last week that he attends an "infamously anti-LGBTQ" church.

"It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ,'" he wrote. "Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

"Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk," he added. "They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender."

"My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people," Pratt continued. "My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from their fellow man."

"Jesus said, I give you a new command, love one another," the 39-year-old actor concluded the post. "This is what guides me in my life. He is a God of Love, Acceptance and Forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world."

Pratt attends the Hillsong Church, which is popular among celebrities. The church's New York branch leader, Carl Lentz, came under fire after calling homosexuality a sin in 2015 and adding that a gay member couldn't hold a leadership position in the church. That same year, Pastor Brian Houston put out a statement after a gay choir director made his engagement to another man who sang in the choir known to the church, saying, "It is my understanding that they have not been involved in an active leadership or ministry role since."

As of yet, Page has not responded to Pratt's new post.

