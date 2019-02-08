Chris Pratt had a serious start to 2019.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part star spent most of January and some of February participating in the Daniel Fast, a Bible-inspired diet that is described by the fast’s website as “a vegan diet with additional restrictions.”

"I just came off it a couple days ago,” Pratt revealed during a Thursday appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "It’s a 21-day fast. A lot of people are doing it. I did it through my church. It’s based on Daniel, the book of Daniel, the profit Daniel from the Old Testament.”

Noting that Daniel "only ate fruits and vegetables and grains, and didn’t have any breads and didn’t have any animal products,” Pratt revealed that the diet was church-inspired, saying, "I was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it’s kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up. So for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing. It was really cool.”

He also teased, "If you know how much I drink, you know that 21 days [is tough].”

When Colbert asked Pratt if any of the diet involved fighting actual lions as Daniel did in the famous lion’s den story, the actor jokingly replied, "Lion fighting is sick cardio. We do that on the last day.”

It was an eventful 21 days for Pratt, who got engaged to his now-fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger, while on the diet. For more, watch the clip below:

