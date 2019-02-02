Chris Pratt is living on cloud nine.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 39-year-old actor at the premiere of his new film, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he couldn't help but gush about life following his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"We're a very blessed family," he raved on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre, but played coy when asked about details of his and Katherine's upcoming wedding. "If we could sit here and talk about it, I would tell you all about it."

Pratt was more than happy, however, to dish all about his 6-year-old son, Jack, revealing how his movie career and outdoorsy hobbies have made him the coolest dad around.

"I mean, look, I'm Dad. Everything Dad does is awesome," he shared. "[Jack] loves all the Legos I get to bring home. That's pretty cool, but at the end of the day, I think he likes going to the farm more."

Pratt, who shares Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, flew solo on the red carpet at Saturday's Lego Movie 2 premiere.

"It is such a big day. It feels great. We're all so proud of The Lego Movie," he told ET of his co-stars, which include Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie and Will Arnett. "It's been very successful, and frankly adored, which is good. Today is about celebrating what we've accomplished over the five years since the first movie. We've worked very hard, and soon you'll be able to see the movie."

The Lego Movie sequel sees Emmet (Pratt), Lucy (Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends take on a new threat, LEGO DUPLO ® invaders, from outer space to restore harmony to the LEGO universe. The new movie will test the group's courage, creativity and Master Building skills to reveal just how special they really are.

While speaking with ET at the movie's Los Angeles press day last week, Pratt opened up about how he sees his own universe in the near future -- revealing it involves a lot more time spent with Schwarzenegger and his son.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," he said. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," he added.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on Friday.

