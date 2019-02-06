Chris Pratt is returning to where it all began!

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a booth at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. In the post, Pratt, clad in a leather jacket, reveals that he was a waiter at the chain restaurant two decades ago.

"Twenty years ago I was a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Every time I go back I’m reminded of the thousands of shrimp I ate off of people’s plates on the way back to the kitchen," he quipped. "Please tip your server. Leave at least 20%. Also leave some shrimp."

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan last June, Pratt discussed his time at Bubba Gump, even revealing that he was discovered there.

"Eighteen years ago I was waiting tables in Maui and working in a restaurant, living in a van," Pratt recalled. "A director came in, I was at my table and she said, 'Hey, you're cute, do you act?' I was like, 'Yeah, I act. You should put me in a movie.' And then four days later I was in Los Angeles and I never went back."

Pratt went on to praise the "really good food" and explain how he went above and beyond the call of duty while working at the restaurant.

"I ate the food for the year I was there. I mean, that's where I ate. Off of people's plates typically," he joked. "... I was the Gumper of the Year. I got my name on a plaque. I swear to God, I got my name on a plaque."

"I just remembered all the corporate conceptual musts, including getting there within 60 seconds of someone sitting down, throwing down the Bubba Gump ping pong paddle drink menu, asking Forrest Gump trivia, leading them to the gift shop at the end," he continued. "There's all this stuff you had to do... They love their gregarious waiters. You go there [and] it's really an interactive experience... I loved it."

While Pratt may have gotten his start at Bubba Gump, the Jurassic World actor is currently flourishing in both his career and personal life. His latest flick, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, hits theaters this week, about a month after he popped the question to fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger.

At the premiere of the movie, Pratt spoke about his recent engagement, telling ET's Keltie Knight how happy it's made him.

"We're a very blessed family," he gushed, though he did play coy about their wedding plans. "If we could sit here and talk about it, I would tell you all about it."

Watch the video below for more on the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt Gushes Over 'Blessed Family' After Katherine Schwarzenegger Engagement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Fancy Night Out in London -- See the Pics!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Hold Hands After Romantic Date in London

Related Gallery