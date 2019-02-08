Ellen Page has some words for Chris Pratt.

The 31-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday night to call out the Guardians of the Galaxy star for attending, what she calls, an "infamously anti-LGBTQ" church.

"Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” Page, who last month celebrated one year of marriage with wife Emma Portner, tweeted.

The actress' comment comes after Pratt made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and opened up about participating in the Daniel Fast, a Bible-inspired diet that is described by the fast’s website as “a vegan diet with additional restrictions," which he was informed about through his church.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Pratt attends the celebrity-attended Hillsong Church, and mentioned that he "was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it’s kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up," he told Colbert. The church was founded in Australia and has locations in New York and Los Angeles.

In 2015, the New York branch's leader, Carl Lentz, came under fire for saying that homosexuality is a sin and that a day member could never hold a leadership position. He also released a strongly worded message when news that two gay choir members of the church got married. Pratt has yet to respond to Page's tweet.

Pratt was previously spotted attending the church in August with then-girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger. The two have since gotten engaged.

ET spoke with the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part star earlier this week, where he shared why his fiancee is the perfect woman.

Watch below to hear what he said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen Page Tearfully Talks About Jussie Smollett and Current State of the World

Ellen Page Celebrates One Year of Being ‘Wife and Wife’ With Emma Portner

Chris Pratt Explains Why He Decided Do a Biblical Fast for 21 Days

Related Gallery