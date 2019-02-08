Katherine Schwarzenegger is finally making her relationship with Chris Pratt Instagram official!

For the first time ever, the 29-year-old author and daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger referenced her fiancé, Chris Pratt, on social media on Friday. In the post, Schwarzenegger can be seen gazing at two tiny LEGO action figures with her gorgeous oval-cut engagement ring on full display. She made sure to give a sweet shout-out to her "amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé" and his latest movie, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, now in theaters.

"So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT!" she proudly gushed. "These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job! Head to the theater tonight with your friends, family, kids or even with your pup! It’s so much fun and all about the power friendship! Yayyyyy LEGO!"

Pratt announced their engagement less than a month ago to his millions of fans on social media, saying he's "thrilled."

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the 39-year-old actor captioned a photo of himself kissing Schwarzenegger’s head.

Just a few weeks later, the star, who shares a 6-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, told ET that he feels "blessed" regarding his relationship with Schwarzenegger.

"We're a very blessed family," he shared, remaining coy about any wedding details. "If we could sit here and talk about it, I would tell you all about it."

