Two weeks after getting married, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger soaked up the sun during a joint honeymoon and birthday getaway in Hawaii, ET has learned.

The couple tied the knot on June 8 in Montecito, California.

“Chris and Katherine spent the weekend in Hawaii on the island of Lanai,” a source tells ET. “The couple was celebrating Chris’ 40th birthday as well as their recent marriage. The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris.”

The source added that the newlyweds enjoyed spending time swimming and tanning on the gorgeous island.

Pratt turned 40 on Friday, with his new wife sharing a sweet message on her Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face!” she wrote. “So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

Meanwhile, Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, appeared on NBC’s Today on Monday and while she said she had been instructed by her daughter, “don’t speak” about the wedding, she did dish a couple of details on the special day, like how she cried toasting the happy couple.

She also shared what an emotionally-heavy day it was.

“As a mother, you go through many emotions, so you’re trying to be both excited [because] you get a new member of your family [but] you’re kind of losing your child as they were,” she said. “So you’re excited and everybody’s like, ‘Well, isn’t this great?’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s great,’ but it’s also kind of sad and it’s kind of strange and so you’re learning, as I said, to hold all of these multiple emotions simultaneously.”

