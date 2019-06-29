That cannot feel good.

Chris Pratt clearly had too much fun in the sun during his tropical honeymoon with Katherine Schwarzenegger, as the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of his burnt to a crisp back, with the apt caption, "Suns out guns out. I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon. #Aloe."

Yeah, we have to agree Chris!

A source told ET last week that the couple celebrated both their recent marriage and Chris Pratt's 40th birthday in Hawaii on the island of Lanai. "The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris," the source shared.

Clearly, Pratt got a lot of relaxing done without the aid of SPF. Take a look at his back below, but be warned, it looks painful (and also be warned that the photo also includes a peek at the top of Pratt's much less tanned upper butt.)

Schwarzenegger acknowledged her beau's burnt back, commenting with three fire emojis.

Watch below for more on Pratt and Schwarzenegger's recent wedding.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy 'Relaxing' Hawaiian Honeymoon & Birthday Celebration

Katherine Schwarzenegger Gushes Over New Husband Chris Pratt and Son Jack in Touching Father's Day Post

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Planning to Have Kids and Want a 'Big Family,' Source Says

Related Gallery