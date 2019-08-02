Tears, joy and one giant leap for mankind!

ET has your first look at Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas' new music video for his poignant solo single, "Can’t Help Me Now."

The track has been a fan favorite during Thomas’ North American Chip Tooth Smile tour and the video perfectly captures his passion for the song and the deep emotion felt by audiences as he performs it night after night.

As fans are shown wiping away tears or embracing loved ones, Thomas jams out with his band, showing off his signature stage moves like twirling his microphone stand and leaping into the air from drummer Abe Fogle’s drum kit set-up.

Directed by Kevin Slack, the video's footage was filmed during the first leg of the Chip Tooth Smile tour, which wraps in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug. 4. The tour has attracted celebrities including Hilary Duff, Malin Akerman and Bachelor couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. Thomas' 20-year-old rocker son, Maison, has joined his dad's band on stage during several concerts.

A second leg of the tour kicks off in Port Chester, New York, on Aug. 16, with Thomas, 47, supported by Max Frost. The GRAMMY winner will then head to Australia to wrap up the tour.

“Can’t Help Me Now” is the third single from Thomas’ fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile, which was produced by Butch Walker and released in April. Exploring grief, love and loss, the record debuted at number three on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

Written by Thomas, the new song was largely inspired by his wife of 19 years, Marisol, and he opened up about the couple's strong friendship foundation during an interview with ET in April.

“The other night, my wife and I were out and we realized that after three or four hours the two of us could just sit alone and bullsh** like you do with any of your friends,” he said. “We had the same kind of fun on our own that we do if we’re around a whole bunch of our friends. At the end of the day, she is my best friend and I happen to be married to her and we were saying how if anything ever happened and we were no longer married, we would still probably wind up being best friends. Like, after we hated each other for a good couple of months, we’d probably go back to being best friends!”

Thomas also confirmed that new Matchbox Twenty music is on the horizon once he’s off the road.

Meanwhile, it’s been 20 years since Thomas' collaborative smash single with Santana, “Smooth,” was released and two decades later, the song still ignites a palpable crowd reaction in concert.

See more on Thomas, and some surprising fun facts behind “Smooth,” below.

