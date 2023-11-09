Robert De Niro's production company, Canal Productions, has been ordered to fork over $1.2 million in damages to his ex-assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, after the jury found the company liable for gender discrimination and retaliation.

The jury deliberated for a mere five hours on Thursday in the New York City civil case and came back with the verdict against De Niro's production company. Jurors in the Manhattan Federal Courthouse did not find De Niro himself liable for gender discrimination, but the jury did reject De Niro's allegation that Robinson stole millions in frequent-flyer miles.

In a statement to ET, Robinson's attorney David Sanford said, "We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson's favor against Robert De Niro's company, Canal Productions." He added, "Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro's claims against her to be without merit."

The two-week case stems from the Killers of the Flower Moon star's lawsuit filed against Robinson in August 2019, in which he claimed that she stole millions of frequent-flyer miles from his company, Canal Productions, and binge-watched Friends while on the job. She worked for De Niro beginning in 2008 and claims she worked for him faithfully until she was "forced to resign" in April 2019.

Robinson counter sued De Niro just two months later. In that lawsuit, the 41-year-old claimed the Hollywood star subjected her to gender discrimination, retaliation and toxic workplace conditions. Among the issues, she says De Niro made vulgar comments to her and assigned her to domestic duties such as buttoning his shirt and washing his sheets.

The attorney for the Raging Bull actor claimed Robinson, who earned a $300,000 per year salary plus perks, was not loyal and that she broke De Niro's trust and conducted herself inappropriately.

The attorney also alleged that Robinson transferred five million frequent-flyer miles just months before she left the company and that others were so happy when she left that they celebrated her departure.

Robinson's lawyers told the jury that their client was caught in the middle of a bad situation, accentuated by the actor's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, whom they claimed was jealous and wanted her ousted.

"This bi**h needs to be put in her f**king place," one of the attorneys said, reading an email Chen sent purportedly about Robinson.

The case drew tons of attention, not just because it involved De Niro but because the actor was so animated while on the witness stand. At one point while sitting in the stand -- as he answered questions about texts and emails between himself and Robinson -- De Niro grew frustrated and eventually yelled out, "This is all nonsense!”

There was another heated moment when Robinson's lawyers questioned the actor about whether or not his girlfriend gave him an ultimatum to fire Robinson.

"No one tells me what to do in my office," De Niro shot back. "Period."

At one point during his testimony, De Niro also looked at Robinson, who worked from him between 2008 and 2019, and said, "Shame on you, Chase Robinson."

