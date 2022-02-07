Robert Irwin Is Nearly Attacked by a Crocodile -- Watch!

Robert Irwin had a close call with one overly eager crocodile named Casper during the season finale of his family's show, Crikey! It's the Irwins, which aired on Animal Planet and Discovery+ over the weekend.

The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin shared the moment from the show on his Instagram page. In the clip, Robert explains that Casper is going to be the new crocodile featured in the daily show at the Australia Zoo, where the family works. They've recently moved him to a new habitat and to test out that he's "settling in nicely," Robert has to jump into the enclosure and attempt to feed the animal.

"That's going to entail someone jumping in with Casper, a crocodile in a brand new environment having no idea how he's going to react. And today, that person is me," Robert says, laughing.

But when Robert gets into the enclosure and attempts to give Casper his food, things don't go according to plan.

Noting that he has "no idea" how Casper will react, Robert admits the scenario is "quite terrifying."

At first, things are looking good with Casper coming out of the water like they want him to. But when Casper ignores the food that Robert has provided and starts lurching toward the young animal activist instead, Robert begins shouting, "Bail, bail, bail!" as the team rush to get out of the enclosure.

Robert described the incident as "one of the most intense croc feeds I've done," in his caption for the clip.

"We prioritise natural behaviour with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it!" Robert explained. "Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Robert Irwin Gushes Over His Big Sister Bindi’s Journey Into Motherhood (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Bindi Irwin's Sweet Throwback Proves Daughter Grace Is Just Like Her

Watch Robert Irwin Jump Over a Land Cruiser on His Bike

Robert Irwin Says He's Ready to Join 'DWTS': 'It's About Time'

Related Gallery