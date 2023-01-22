Robert Pattinson Rocks a Skirt for Paris Fashion Week
Robert Pattinson showed off his style range -- and legs -- during Paris Fashion Week. On Friday, the 36-year-old actor attended the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show and wore a skirt for the occasion.
Pattinson rocked a blue pleated skirt, with a brown plush jacket, layered over a turtleneck. Keeping some things to the imagination, but adding his signature edge, the Twilight star completed his look with a pair of black knee-high boots.
The actor was all smiles and style as he sat front row during the presentation, and posed for photos with Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, Gwendoline Christie, Eddie Redmayne and more. In another photo, Pattison posed with Dior Men's Artistic Director, Kim Jones.
Pattinson has worked with the fashion house for over a decade and recently began to work alongside the brand, as they relaunch Dior Homme Sport.
Pattinson recently opened up about his relationship with image and style. During an interview with ES magazine, the actor dished about the pressure men face when it comes to maintaining their bodies.
"It's crazy, and it’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive -- and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late," Pattinson told the magazine about men's relationship with fitness.
The star added that although he has never struggled with his body image, he has been known to try numerous diets and training methods. "But I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency," he shared with the publication.
"I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse … you definitely lose weight. And I tried to do keto once. I was like, 'Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose."
The Tenet actor has been using Dior events to mark major milestones. In December, Pattinson and his longtime love, Suki Waterhouse, made their red-carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.
During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they posed alongside each other. Inside the show, the pair sat arm in arm. In another sweet moment, Waterhouse, 30, rested her head on the actor’s shoulder.
