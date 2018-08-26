News

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Reveal They're Having a Baby Girl

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Robin Thicke, April Love Geary
Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary’s second child is going to be a girl!

The big news arrived via Geary's Instagram Story on Saturday where she posted a number videos and stills documenting a special “reveal dinner” at LA hotspot CATCH. The 41-year-old singer and his girlfriend had a customized menu created for their party -- including a truly unique way to announce the baby news.

Geary and Thicke were served a four-layer cake, which she cracked open with a big spoon, causing a pink-colored sauce to spill out onto the platter as friends cheered. 

“Going to have another daddy’s girl!!! I love you baby! ♥️ thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch,” Geary captioned a photo of herself and Thicke sharing a passionate kiss at the eatery.

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary
Courtesy of Instagram
Robin Thicke, April Love Geary
Courtesy of Instagram
Robin Thicke, April Love Geary
Courtesy of Instagram

Thicke and his 23-year-old girlfriend first announced the baby news on Aug. 21. She posted a video of their adorable six-month-old daughter Mia with this touching caption: “Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robin's birthday!”

Thicke also has an eight-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

