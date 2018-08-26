Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Reveal They're Having a Baby Girl

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary’s second child is going to be a girl!

The big news arrived via Geary's Instagram Story on Saturday where she posted a number videos and stills documenting a special “reveal dinner” at LA hotspot CATCH. The 41-year-old singer and his girlfriend had a customized menu created for their party -- including a truly unique way to announce the baby news.

Geary and Thicke were served a four-layer cake, which she cracked open with a big spoon, causing a pink-colored sauce to spill out onto the platter as friends cheered.

“Going to have another daddy’s girl!!! I love you baby! ♥️ thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch,” Geary captioned a photo of herself and Thicke sharing a passionate kiss at the eatery.

Thicke and his 23-year-old girlfriend first announced the baby news on Aug. 21. She posted a video of their adorable six-month-old daughter Mia with this touching caption: “Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robin's birthday!”

Thicke also has an eight-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

