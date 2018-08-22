Robin Thicke's girlfriend, April Love Geary, is standing up to those judging their relationship.

The 23-year-old model announced she's pregnant with her second child with the 41-year-old singer on Tuesday, after giving birth to their daughter Mia in February. After revealing the big news with an adorable Instagram post featuring Mia holding the sonogram, Geary took to Instagram Stories to clap back at those telling her that she and Thicke should be married.

"Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring?" she wrote. "Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together AFTER having babies is the hard part."

"We're in 2018. Not the 1950's," she continued. "Women don't NEED to get married before having babies. Y'all need to chill."

Meanwhile, Thicke is overjoyed at the baby news. The "Blurred Lines" singer shared an Instagram post on Tuesday of Geary getting an ultrasound. He's also a dad to his 8-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

“'They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!'" he joked. "Thank you April!"

ET spoke to Patton in April, where she talked about Julian's close relationship with Mia.

"He loves being a brother. It's a great thing," Patton said. "I think that family, no matter what -- divided, [or if] it's in new places -- you have to find harmony and peace for your children."

"He is in that place right now and it's a beautiful thing to see," she added. "He absolutely adores his little sister Mia."

