Julian Thicke’s got some pipes!

Robin Thicke’s son just might have a future in music, after impressing fans with his backup vocals while he and his dad performed a sweet tribute to Aretha Franklin at home on Thursday.

The “Blurred Lines” singer shared a video of himself singing Franklin’s “Respect” to his 5-month-old daughter, Mia. His 8-year-old son, Julian (whom he shares with ex Paula Patton), couldn’t help but chime in, hitting all the right notes.

"Celebrating Aretha last night!" Thicke wrote alongside the video, prompting fans to ask for more of little Julian showing off his skills.

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Aug 16, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT

The proud dad then shared a clip of his son channeling Franklin at his school talent show. "Julian singing 'Amazing Grace' at school talent show in May. Just like Aretha Franklin!" he captioned the video.

Thicke is just one of many celebs to honor Franklin, who died on Thursday at age 76. Alicia Keys performed a tribute to the Queen of Soul as she sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio on Beats 1.

Ariana Grande also paid her respects to the icon with an emotional performance of the same song on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. See more on Franklin in the video below.

