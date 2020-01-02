Sometimes, it seems magic is real.

Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda, delighted the internet earlier this week when she decided to try out the new Disney Instagram filter and got a wonderfully appropriate result.

The filter -- which asks the question "Which Disney [character] are you?" and then randomly assigns an animated character which pops up over your head -- decided that Zelda should be matched with Genie from Aladdin, famously voiced by her late father.

Zelda, 30, made sure to share the adorable results in a cute post she shared to her Instagram story, which she captioned simply, "Welp…"

After the filter rapidly cycled through characters, Zelda broke out laughing when it chose Genie, and fans of the late comic were more than moved by the serendipity.

he lives in you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tdKnwCjcxb — Lewis Hogan (@LewisHogan2) December 30, 2019

Zelda -- who lost her father to suicide in August 2014 -- also closed out the decade with an emotional reflection on the past 10 years in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I’m not sure I will ever cry or laugh harder than I have these last 10 years. So much has been lost... and so much gained," she wrote, in part. "Most of the time I’m at a loss to describe what it feels like to look back at this past decade, it seems almost impossible to take it all in or sum it all up."

"As I leave behind my 20s and this calendar enters theirs, I can honestly say I don’t know what the next decade holds for any of us. I am certain there will be joy and pain, pleasure and anger. The world is in turmoil and so are many hearts. But each night I see the sky change colors I find I am so endlessly grateful for another day to come, and to share this big old rock with all of you," she wrote. "Happy New Year, and welcome to the 20’s, world! I’ll let you know how the 30s are after the next ten rotations around the sun!"

ET spoke with Williams at the Tribeca TV Festival in September 2018, and the actress opened up about how her father's advice on acting helped guide her in her own filmmaking career.

"As an actor it’s very different from the rest of it but it was always, you know, be kind, work very hard, and I think the concept of ego has kind of taken over for a lot of people in our industry where they think what they’re presenting has to be a particular thing for them," Williams said. "And truthfully, you’re not your audience so all that self-consciousness and all that -- it gets in the way of you actually just being the best thing in whatever thing that you’re doing."

Check out the video below to hear more.

