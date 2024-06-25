In a time of great sorrow, Spencer Wright is leaning on memories of his late son, Levi's, humor.

The rodeo champion spoke at his 3-year-old son's funeral service on June 11, opting to share a few stories about the boy that spurred laughter from attendees. Spencer recalled his firstborn son as a "funny kid" and said everyone was "good to Levi."

During his brief remarks, the rodeo champion further thanked everyone for their support. Earlier in the ceremony, he stood beside his wife, Kallie, and choked back tears as she spoke about their boy. At one point, she called Levi "as pure and tender as they come" and said he was impossible to get mad at.

"His laugh will always be my favorite sound," the mourning mom said.

As Kallie concluded her remarks, she said, "We are anxiously awaiting the day that we can see him again."

Kallie had been sharing public updates about her son since he suffered an accident on his electric toy tractor near a creek in late May. Levi was later hospitalized for two weeks before his untimely death on June 2.

"His Dad was who he looked up to most," his obituary reads. "He wanted to be just like him and was well on his way."

Days after Levi's death, the mom of three reflected on the accident that took her son's life and explained how it unfolded.

"Unless you've been to my place it's hard to paint a picture of how something like this can happen. There is a creek that runs through our 24 acre property and separates our house from Grandma and Grandpa's, through that creek is a road made of concrete. It's how we've gotten to their house safely most days as sometimes our dirt road is a nascar raceway. My kids have rode their bikes, driven their ride on toys & even walked this way a million times. Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change over night," she wrote on Facebook. "Levi did not do anything he hasn't done before, but this time the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through. He asked me to ride his tractor and I explained that grandma wasn't home, he shouldn't drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Continued Kallie, "In that moment he was my responsibility alone. Whether I went back to check on my sleeping baby, swap the laundry, wash a bottle or put away lunch, I honestly don't know. Whatever it was, wasn't more important than following him that day. Although I'm a firm believer that our stories are written long before we reach this earth & that our Lord will take us when he's ready, I will lose sleep over this for eternity but with this I know 3 things to be true. 1. I am not a perfect mom but I am a good mom. 2. My little boy loved me with all he had. 3. Never say never because it only takes seconds and it can happen to you too. I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this."

