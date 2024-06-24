Sarah Becker, 'The Real World: Miami' Star, Dead at 52

Sarah Becker, who starred in MTV's The Real World: Miami in 1996, has reportedly died of suicide, her family told TMZ. She was 52.

According to the outlet, Becker had been struggling with mental health issues in recent years after moving from California to Illinois to take care of her ailing mother and sister. She had also suffered a skateboarding accident, which is believed to have added to her struggles, her family said.

Becker appeared on season five of The Real World, which took place in Miami, Florida. At the time, she was 25 and working in the comic book industry.

After news broke of her death, Becker's Real World co-stars began speaking out.

Co-star Flora Alekseyeun posted the news, writing, "I am beyond myself and sad to just hear that my roommate Sarah died. I can’t believe this . She was the most selfless person I knew. She was always kind and helpful to everyone. I haven’t spoken to her in years and never knew she was troubled. My prayers go out to her family. RIP my roommate, my friend. May you skate with angels and never feel pain again #therealworldmiami."

Dan Renzi posted on social media, saying he had "not spoken" to Becker since the show ended, but shared his condolences.

"The seven of us in that cast went through a bizarre, intense, and sometimes traumatic experience together, and that creates a connection between people, even when they choose to not associate with each other," he wrote. "I can only say, it's very sad."

Fellow cast member Cynthia Roberts posted to her Instagram Story, writing, "RIP Roomy. I pray there's happiness for you on the other side."

Sarah Becker's co-star, Cynthia Roberts, from 'The Real World: Miami' honors her. - Cynthia Roberts/Instagram

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

