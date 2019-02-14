Jorge Antonio Guerrero will be attending the 2019 Oscars!

TheRomastar, who plays Fermin, the love interest of Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), revealed on his Instagram on Wednesday that he had been granted his visa, after being denied entry into the U.S. three times.

"It is a blessing to share with you that I have my American visa in my hands," the 26-year-old actor wrote in Spanish. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Secretary of Foreign Relations for being fundamental in achieving this."

Guerrero also thanked the U.S. Embassy, its diplomats for contacting him, his colleagues and Talent on the Road team. "To new friends and associates who kindly extended their hand to help me, and to Netflix for their support during this process." he continued, adding, "Thank you to everyone. This upcoming Feb. 24, I will be attending the 91st Academy Awards with the great Roma team."

The actor opened up about his visa issues last month, telling Quienthat the first time he applied for a visa was at the beginning of last year.

"Back then, I didn’t have anything related to the movie and my intentions were just for tourism,” he told the magazine. “But then I started receiving invitations from Netflix in October and November to attend red carpets and the Golden Globes.”

Armed with a letter from one of the film’s producers, Guerrero went to the U.S. Embassy in a second effort to be able to visit the U.S.

“I brought a letter that they didn’t want to read, to be honest,” he explained to the outlet. “In my second try, they said that I was going to work and I told them no, I was going because I was invited. And this last try wasn’t even memorable, it felt like the woman I spoke to was already a little angry.”

“If we could find a way for a person from the consulate or embassy to read these letters, they could understand the artistic need I have and the cultural exchange that’s happening between two nations,” he later added. “The whole time I was saying I was invited by the movie that Alfonso Cuarón had made in Mexico.”

Roma is nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Aparicio's emotional and powerful performance. Her nomination made her the first Latina to be nominated in the Best Actress category in 14 years.

ET spoke with the now Oscar-nominated actress following the big news, where she expressed her joy.

“I’m really very happy,” the 25-year-old actress stated through an interpreter when asked for her reaction. “This really almost seems to be part of a dream. It’s been incredible to be part of this team and now be part of all these nominations.”

The Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.

