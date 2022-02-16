Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Welcome First Child Together

Romeo Miller is now part of the girl dad gang!

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to share that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, welcomed their first child together. While Miller didn't share when their daughter was born, he did say that he and Sangster were waiting to make the announcement until they could make sure "our baby girl got here safe and healthy."

"It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey," he wrote alongside a video of the couple celebrating the happy news with friends and family. "Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward."

"My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever," he continued. "Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. 💕 I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy."

Miller has yet to reveal his daughter's name, but he did share an adorable photo of the newborn shortly after, simply calling her, "Baby R."

"Meet Baby R! 🇯🇲🇩🇴🇺🇸 That’s my lil twin!," he captioned the cute pic.

He later shared another slideshow of photos showing a similar scene from Monday's video. In the pics, Miller is holding up pink and gold balloons, captioning the photo, "Daddy is all smiles. 💕"

The happy news was met with congratulatory comments from friends and family alike.

Star actress Ryan Destiny wrote, "Omg congratulations Rome! Wishing nothing but health & happiness yayyyy."

"IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU ROMEO! You are such a class act and I know a soon to be great father. God is so good and you are so deserving ❤️" Keke Palmer added, with Lena Waithe commenting, "Congrats king!!!"

Miller also got some love from his father, Master P, who congratulated his son by sharing the same photo of the newborn.

"3 generations of Millers! Baby R aka '@romeomiller twin' Nothing but blessings #Godisgood #weallwegot#MillerGang," he wrote next to the photo of his granddaughter.

