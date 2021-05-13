Romeo Santos' Life and Career to Be Featured in 2 New Documentaries

Romeo Santos will be the subject of two new documentaries. Concert film Romeo Santos: Utopia Live From MetLife Stadium and documentary film Romeo Santos: King of Bachata will both premiere on June 25, it was announced on Thursday.

Both films are produced by Sony Music Latin and Santos' newly launched film division within his production company, Chimby Productions. And celeb guests like Cardi B, Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee and more stars will be featured in the docs.

Aventura, El Chaval De La Bachata, Elvis Martínez, Emilio Estefan, Frank Reyes, Joe Veras, Kiko Rodríguez, Luis Vargas, Monchy & Alexandra, Raulín Rodríguez, Sergio Mendes, Thalia, Tommy Mottola and Zacarías Ferreira will also appear.

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata intertwines the history of Bachata with Santos' musical legacy, following fellow Dominican The Kid Mero as he traces the ascent of the disenfranchised genre of Bachata from the oppressed countryside of the Dominican Republic to its unprecedented international recognition. Santos also travels the countryside, performing for free on his La Gira del Pueblo tour to small towns and villages, most of which have never held a concert before. Between tour dates, audiences get a behind-the-scenes look at Santos' creative process, as he works tirelessly in the studio on unreleased music.

Romeo Santos: Utopia Live From MetLife Stadium meanwhile spotlights Santos and his historical record-breaking performance at the MetLife Stadium. The concert features, for the first time on stage, all the legendary bachateros from his album Utopia and the reunion of Aventura in an evening full of hits and surprises from the King of Bachata.

"These films have been such a special project for me, and I’m honored and eager to show it to the world and pull back the curtain on the history of Bachata," Santos said in a statement. "For the film to showcase my upbringing and build up to my performance at MetLife Stadium, where I became the first Latin artist to sell out the venue, it gives me an opportunity to relive one of the most incredible nights of my life while also bringing it inside the homes of my fans across the world."

Both Romeo Santos: King of Bachata and Romeo Santos: Utopia Live From MetLife Stadium will premiere on pay-per-view on June 25. Fans can purchase their digital tickets on romeosantosonline.com.

Santos was the first Latin artist to headline MetLife stadium with his show in 2019. In an interview with ET ahead of his big performance, Santos said he hoped to give fans an "epic" night.

As for his legacy, the performer said he wants people to know "you can do anything if you’re disciplined [and have] perseverance."

"And respect your craft. Respect people. Respect that it could feel like you’re having fun, but it’s a job," he added. "I just want to set an example for everyone that follows me that we’re not perfect, but we have to try and be a better version of ourselves as time progresses."

See more on Santos in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebrating Latinx Entertainers: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Becky G & More! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Romeo Santos on His Evolution Since Aventura: What He's Learned From His Solo Career (Exclusive)

Samantha Sanchez on the Importance of Empowering Young Women

CNCO's Band Timeline: From Their Origin to Joel Pimentel's Departure

Related Gallery