Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” Gascón said. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

The 67-year-old — whose legal name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt – pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 12 for a pretrial conference.

Last year, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to seven additional sexual assault counts involving six women for incidents that date back to 1996.

-- Originally published by CBS News/CBSLA

