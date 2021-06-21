Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Saffire Matos Are Engaged

Ronne Ortiz-Magro is engaged! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took to Instagram Monday to share that he proposed to his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, over the weekend. In the photo, we see the reality TV star holding his fiancée's hand, showing off her ring as the pair stands in front of a beachside picnic Ortiz-Magro prepared. The words, "Marry Me," are seen propped up in the sand.

According to multiple reports, his family and his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with his ex, Jen Harley, were there to help the happy couple celebrate.

"I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes," Ortiz-Magro captioned the photo of the romantic proposal..

Matos, who owns a lash bar on Staten Island, shared the same sweet photo, writing, "I got engaged to my best friend 🐻 💍 😍."

In April, Ortiz-Magro and Matos were involved in a domestic violence incident. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET at the time that Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles, and was released that same day on $100,000 bail. While he was not charged in the domestic violence case, a probation violation was filed regarding the April 22 incident.

Ortiz-Magro is on probation, however, for a separate domestic violence case involving Harley.

Following his arrest in April, Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram Story to share that he would be leaving Jersey Shore and seeking treatment for mental health issues.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment of mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he wrote. "My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

A few days later, 35-year-old Ortiz-Magro took once again to social media to thank his friends.

"I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote in part. "You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process. .... Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me!"

Matos also addressed the incident by sharing a message on her Instagram Story.

"Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," the post read. "With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts. I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention."

"Please leave Ron and I alone," she continued. "You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don't believe everything you hear or read online. I'd appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support."

Fore more on the reality star's legal troubles, watch the video below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Granted Restraining Order Against Jen Harley



