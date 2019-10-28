Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing some serious legal trouble following his alleged fight with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley earlier this month -- including a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star managed to avoid being hit with felony charges over the incident after the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office deferred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney last week.

However, the LA City Attorney revealed to ET that they would be pursuing multiple misdemeanor charges against the reality star including one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon or a firearm, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of criminal threats.

Now, court documents obtained by ET reveal he is also facing a charge of false imprisonment, and an additional count of resisting arrest -- one count for each officer whom Ortiz-Magro allegedly resisted.

In a statement to ET last week, Ortiz-Magro's attorney said: "The facts and circumstances around Ronnie's arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past. We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment."

The reality star was arrested in the early hours of Oct. 4, and police used a taser on Ortiz-Magro when they arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody for alleged domestic violence. Ortiz-Magro was taken to a local hospital before getting booked in a nearby jail. He was later released on $100,000 bail.

A protective order was issued against Ortiz-Magro, requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend. However, that order was lifted after Harley didn't appear in court to request a temporary restraining order.

Shortly after the order was lifted, Ortiz-Magro spent a day at Disneyland with his and Harley's 1-year-old daughter, Ariana.

Watch the video below for more on the Jersey Shore star's arrest.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence: What We Know Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dodges Felony Domestic Violence Charge Over Alleged Fight With Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Brings Daughter to Disneyland After Protective Order Is Lifted

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Are 'Over for Good' After His Recent Arrest, Source Says

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tasered and Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Related Gallery