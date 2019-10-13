After his recent legal troubles, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, headed to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took his 1-year-old daughter, Ariana, to Disneyland on Saturday, just hours after a protective order against him from his on-again, off-again girlfriend and his daughter's mother, Jen Harley, was lifted, ET can confirm.

The 33-year-old reality star documented the father-daughter trip to Disney on his Instagram Story, revealing a touching clip of himself and his precious daughter taking a spin on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride at the Southern California theme park. The pair happily stuck their tongues out for the camera as the ride began.

Instagram

Ortiz-Magro's rep confirmed that the emergency protective order was in place until Oct. 11, and it was lifted because Harley did not go to court to request a temporary restraining order beyond its original date. That order followed Ortiz-Magro's Oct. 4 arrest following an alleged physical altercation with Harley. According to a previous statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, the alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, with police responding following a call for a "reported battery in progress."

The police also said that there was an unharmed child present at the scene, adding that the alleged female victim did not go to the hospital with her minor injuries. However, the male suspect, who was tased by police, did go to the hospital before getting booked in a nearby jail. He was later released on $100,000 bail.



In a statement to ET following the alleged incident, the reality star's attorney, Scott E. Leemon, said, "The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."

Following all of this recent drama, a source told ET that the couple Ortiz-Magro and Harley are "over for good" as they deal with the aftermath of the alleged incident. The source added that the pair's inner circle consider their relationship toxic and believe nothing good can come of it.

"Ronnie's only concern right now is his daughter and he will do anything necessary to ensure she is taken care [of]," the source shared, adding that there have yet to be any legal changes to Ortiz-Magro and Harley's custody agreement. The two parents currently share their daughter 50/50 and the plan is to continue doing so.



Watch the video below for more on the Jersey Shore star.

SEE MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence: What We Know Embed Code Restart

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Are 'Over for Good' After His Recent Arrest, Source Says

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tasered and Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Reportedly Call It Quits Again

Related Gallery