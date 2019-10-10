Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's relationship has likely come to an end.

A source tells ET that the former couple -- who share a 1-year-old daughter, Ariana -- will not get back together following Ortiz-Magro's arrest for alleged domestic violence earlier this month.

The source says that the duo, who have not spoken since the night of the alleged incident, are dealing with the aftermath of their latest incident the best they can. The source claims, however, that their friends consider the pair's relationship toxic and think that nothing good will come of it.

"They are over for good," the source says.

Ortiz-Magro, the source adds, is "100% committed to doing what’s best for his daughter and is cooperating with law enforcement and the legal teams involved."

"Ronnie’s only concern right now is his daughter and he will do anything necessary to ensure she is taken care [of]," the source says, adding that there have yet to be any legal changes to Ortiz-Magro and Harley's custody agreement.

The two parents currently share their daughter 50/50 and the plan is to continue doing so, the source notes.

On Friday, the courts will decide if a restraining order will be put in place. Neither Ortiz-Magro nor Harley will be present for the decision, which will be made entirely at the discretion of the court.

According to a previous statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, the alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours, with police responding following a call for a "reported battery in progress."

The police also said that there was an unharmed child present at the scene, adding that the alleged female victim did not go to the hospital with her minor injuries. However, the male suspect, who was tased by police, did go to the hospital before getting booked in a nearby jail. He was later released on $100,000 bail.

At the time of the alleged incident, TMZ reported that Ortiz-Magro allegedly attacked Harley, who ran out of the house, before allegedly running after her with his daughter in one hand and a knife in the other. The outlet further alleged that he went on to lock himself and his daughter in the house.

In a statement to ET following the alleged incident, the reality star's attorney, Scott E. Leemon, said, "The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."

