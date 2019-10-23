Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be facing a felony charge following his alleged altercation with Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore star was arrested in the early hours of Oct. 4, and police used a taser on Ortiz-Magro when they arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody for alleged domestic violence. Ortiz-Magro was taken to a local hospital before getting booked in a nearby jail. He was later released on $100,000 bail.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office deferred the case to the City Attorney, according to multiplesources.

While he is no longer facing felony charges, the City Attorney's office reportedly confirmed that they are reviewing the charges and the reality star could face a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, which is punishable up to one year in county jail.

Ortiz-Magro was initially charged with kidnapping, but the District Attorney reportedly stated that the alleged incident did not meet the criteria for the charge.

A protective order was issued against Ortiz-Magro, requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend. However, that order was lifted after Harley didn't appear in court to request a temporary restraining order.

Shortly after the order was lifted, Ortiz-Magro spent a day at Disneyland with his and Harley's 1-year-old daughter, Ariana.

In a statement to ET following the alleged incident, the reality star's attorney, Scott E. Leemon, said, "The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."

Following all of this recent drama, a source told ET that Ortiz-Magro and Harley are "over for good" as they deal with the aftermath of the alleged incident. The source added that the pair's inner circle consider their relationship toxic and believe nothing good can come of it.

"Ronnie's only concern right now is his daughter and he will do anything necessary to ensure she is taken care [of]," the source shared, adding that there have yet to be any legal changes to Ortiz-Magro and Harley's custody agreement. The two parents currently share their daughter 50/50 and the plan is to continue doing so.

