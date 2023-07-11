Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon: Shop the Best Prime Day Deals on Robot Vacuums Now
iRobot’s line of Roomba robot vacuums are every homeowner’s dream. This summer, you can spend more time in the sun without worrying about cleaning up the house when you have a robot vacuum to do the job. Amazon Prime Day can help you start saving on must-have products — including multiple Roomba models that are now up to 40% off.
The crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with these Prime Day deals on a number of Wi-Fi-enabled, self-cleaning models. These smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.
During Amazon's biggest two-day shopping event, which starts on Tuesday, July 11 and ends on Wednesday, July 12, shop the best Prime Day Roomba robot vacuum deals to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.
Best Prime Day Deals on iRobot Roomba Vacuums
The Roomba j7+ avoids objects in its way and allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home. It also empties its bin so you don’t have to.
Save on a Roomba that can detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners.
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.
This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.
Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.
Below, we've rounded up more top-rated robot vacuums currently on sale with Amazon's Prime Day Deals. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners.
More Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now
Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full, translating to less work on cleaning day.
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean.
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning.
With tangle-free suction and automatic self charging, this robot vacuum is perfect for pet homes.
Robot vacuum deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes, handbags and more.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
