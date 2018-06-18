Rory Feek Talks His Struggle With His Daughter Hope Coming Out as a Lesbian

Rory Feek has faced challenges in his life.

The 53-year-old country singer lost his beloved wife and musical partner, Joey, two years ago to cancer. In a moving interview for CBS Sunday Morning, Rory opened up about returning to the stage after Joey’s death calling it “surreal and strange, a little wrong in some ways.”

“It’s been two and a half years since Joey passed away,” he said. “I feel just as married and just as in love and I feel she’s just as much a part of our life as she was.”

He’s also now a single father to their daughter Indiana and his older daughters Heidi and Hope from a previous relationship. Just days after Joey passed away, Rory could tell something was going on with his daughter, Hope.

“I said, ‘Just tell me, Hopie.’ And she went on to tell me that her friend Wendy is more than her friend and that she was in love,” Rory recalled.

Hope said she was afraid her father was going to judge her and noted that “yes” he did judge her in that moment. He seemingly agreed, sharing his candid reaction to the news.

“She’s asking me, ‘Are you still going to love me?’ and my first reaction was, ‘I don’t think so,’” he explained. “Because my conservative Christian faith that has saved me, that has made it possible to have any joy and peace and love in my life, the first reaction is that that challenges that immensely.”

Hope added, “He didn’t know how to accept who I was at that moment, and I think that is very understandable.”

But Rory noted that he has come around to the idea and to what it means to be a parent and to love unconditionally.

“My job is to love her, even when it’s hard or even when I don’t agree or even if I don’t understand,” he said. “I still love her. I can still love her completely.”

Saying “yes” he accepts Hope and his daughter Heidi, who has declared herself an atheist, Rory went on to add, “I’d like to love Hopie and Heidi unconditionally, which means, if they don’t ever change, I don’t love them less.”

For more from the Feek family, watch the clip below:

