Rosalía Shares Flirty Vacation Photos With Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are enjoying some down time in Mexico.
The Spanish singer took to Instagram on Monday to share flirty and PDA-filed photos from her and her boyfriend's beach-side vacation. The snaps show Rosalía, 28, giving Rauw, 28, an underwater kiss on the cheek, as well the Puerto Rican singer helping her with her facial mask. The two are also snapped being cozy as they both don the face-cleansing mask.
Romance rumors between the two Latin superstars first sparked in August after they were spotted holding hands and leaving a restaurant together. They then confirmed their romance in September when they celebrated Rosalía's birthday together, and posted about one another on their social media platforms.
Rosalía and Rauw recently celebrated Halloween together, painting their faces as the calaveras seen in Day of the Dead celebrations. Rauw shared snaps of the two on his Instagram, simply captioning the post with three emojis, "💀🌺🌙."
Rosalía, meanwhile, will soon be dropping new music. On Tuesday, she shared a cheeky video teasing a new single and album titled Motomami.
In the clip, she's seen covered in glitter, as well as wearing a racy checkered outfit and a white leotard with cut outs. The video ends with, "New album Motomami 2022."
For more on Rosalía, watch below.
