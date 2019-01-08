New couple alert?

Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker are sparking dating rumors after a night out on the town. A source tells ET that the 39-year-old actress and the politician attended the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen at The Music Box Theatre in New York City on Saturday evening.

The source said the two appeared to be on a date and that they even made it a family affair with Dawson’s daughter, Lola, and Booker’s niece with them. After the show, the Luke Cage star got up onstage and briefly sang, before the two posed for photos backstage with the cast, the source added.

ET has reached out to both reps for Dawson and Booker.

According to Page Six, the musical was the pair's second outing together. The publication reports that they were seen going to the movies in NYC on Thursday night. Dawson previously dated comedian Eric Andre. They broke things off in November of 2017.

ET recently spoke with Dawson, where she opened up about her newfound outlook on life following two deaths in her family.

“It’s not about going to work, paying the bills and then coming right back home," she expressed. "It’s about being lit up, learning, challenging yourself and pushing and utilizing your skills and talents, and just being excited about what you get to do."

Dawson, who has been an avid activist and co-founded Voto Latino in 2004, also explained that she just “wants to be of service” to herself, her family, friends and community.

“We have so much negativity and ugliness out there and we get so critical and so angry, depressed and when you’re in that space, you build from that space,” the actress explained. “I just want to build from the love that I have. I’m in an amazing place with my daughter, and with my friends and my family."

