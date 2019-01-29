An already stellar cast just got even better.



The Zombieland: Double Tap lineup which includes Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg, will now be joined by Rosario Dawson, according to Deadline.



Details on the 39-year-old actress’ role have not been disclosed but the outlet shares that the new installment will offer plenty more of the wonderfully over-the-top humor the original is known for as the film’s stars face several new types of zombies while trekking across the United States on a quest for survival.



A great deal has changed since the first film; Stone earned herself an Academy Award for her dazzling work in La La Land and Eisenberg found acclaim for his portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in 2010’s The Social Network before becoming Lex Luthor in the DC Extended Universe. Not to mention, Breslin has grown up from 12 years of age to 22.

But, as Sony Pictures made clear with their own take on the #10YearChallenge, the foursome are as ready to kill zombies as ever. In the new image, a first-look at the cast back in action, all four wield firearms while giving the camera determined expressions. It's a shot-for-shot recreation of the original poster that's destined to get diehard fans excited for the October release.

In recent years, Dawson has kept busy playing Claire Temple in Marvel’s television universe on Netflix, appearing in Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders. However, the first three were abruptly canceled in the fall, making the ensemble show’s return a moot point. Unless she appears in the upcoming season of Jessica Jones or The Punisher, which is currently streaming on Netflix, her days as the selfless nurse to superheroes might be at an end.



