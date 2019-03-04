Rose Byrne channels her inner crafting queen on At Home With Amy Sedaris -- but things don’t go exactly as planned.

The actress, known for her roles in Bridesmaids, Neighbors and Spy, plays Mary from Two Points, an At Home superfan who wins the biggest fan essay contest and is invited on to co-host the show with Amy. As seen in ET’s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode (airing Tuesday, March 5), things seem to be going smoothly as Mary learns how to make a donut bird feeder out of jar lids, twine and, of course, donuts.

However, things take a slight turn as Mary expertly puts her feeders together and insists on Amy wearing them as earrings. It’s a subtle indicator of much darker things to come in the episode that may leave Amy wishing she never asked the overly ambitious fan on in the first place.

TruTV

Byrne is just one of many A-list stars -- including Justin Theroux, Ann Dowd and Susan Sarandon -- who swing by season two of At Home. When ET caught up with Sedaris ahead of the premiere, she said she was still surprised by how many people were interested in appearing on her show.

When it came to Byrne’s appearance, Sedaris had one word to describe her role: “Crazy.”

“I can’t even believe I’m in a scene with that person,” she went on to say about her experience of working alongside the actress.

At Home With Amy Sedaris airs Tuesdays at Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TruTV.

