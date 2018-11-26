Roseanne Bar Responds to Heart Attack Rumors With Bizarre New Pic

Roseanne Barr wants everyone to know that she’s just fine.

The 66-year-old comedian took to Twitter over the weekend after several rumors surfaced that she had suffered a heart attack.

On Saturday, Barr posted a bizarre photo of herself looking off into the distance while wearing a T-shirt with a printed body of a woman in a corset and belt.

“I’m fine,” Barr captioned the photo of herself looking into the distance.

The former TV star later responded to her own tweet, writing, “I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

Barr has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since her racist tweets in May led to the cancellation of her hit sitcom, Roseanne.

Since that time, the show has gone on to do a spin-off series, The Conners, without Barr. Last month, the show premiered, killing off the Roseanne character due to an opioid overdose.

Following the episode, Barr and her friend and mentor, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, released a statement, saying, “While we wish the very best for the cast and production crew of The Conners, all of whom are deeply dedicated to their craft and were Roseanne’s cherished colleagues, we regret that ABC chose to cancel Roseanne by killing off the Roseanne Conner character.”

