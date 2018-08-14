Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Talks Motherhood (Exclusive)

There are just too many cute moments when it comes to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s first year of motherhood!

The Victoria’s Secret model and her actor fiancé, Jason Statham, welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, in June 2017. Reflecting on all the adorable moments so far, Huntington-Whiteley admitted it’s “impossible” to name her favorite.

“I'm his mom, I think everything he does is cute,” she told ET at the grand opening of Intersect by Lexus on Tuesday.

One of those recent adorable moments was earlier this month, as the couple prepared to head off to the Hollywood premiere of Statham’s latest flick, The Meg, only to find little Jack wanting to get in on the action and tag along.

“He [was] like, ‘Take me with you,’” the proud mama shared. “Family moments are so precious, and it was just one of those moments where we were having our picture taken -- we always take a little picture before we leave the house -- and he came running out wanting to also be in the picture. He was in his nappies, so he was a little underdressed, but it was just a cute family moment.”



Huntington-Whiteley shared photos of the whole thing going down on her Instagram, where Jack can be seen hurrying toward his parents, then wrapping his arms around daddy’s legs.

Once at the premiere, Statham told ET that having a child "makes it even more difficult" to get out of the house.

Huntington-Whiteley said her favorite part of being a parent is simply the love, and noted how priorities change after welcoming a baby.

“The best part about being a mom is just the love,” she gushed. “It’s just so beyond overwhelming, all the emotions, but at the end of the day, family just becomes the most important thing and it means everything.”

As for her advice to others adjusting to parenthood, Huntington-Whiteley admitted she doesn’t feel qualified to be dishing out tips just yet -- but did have one pearl of wisdom.

“I am, like, 13 months in -- I am not in the position to give any mom any tips,” she said. “Take it easy on yourself. That’s what I'm trying to learn.”



See more on the 31-year-old model and Statham, 51, below.



