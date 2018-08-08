Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Son's Adorable Attempt to Come to Dad Jason Statham's Premiere
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's son was not pleased about his parents' date night.
The 31-year-old model shared snaps of her adorable family on Tuesday, which show the couple's 1-year-old son, Jack, running up to hug his mom and dad as they pose for pics. The black-and-white photos feature a diaper-clad Jack sprinting towards his parents, who are all dressed up for the premiere of The Meg, Statham's latest flick.
"Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j. ❤️," Huntington-Whiteley captioned one of the shots. "Fam ❤️," she wrote alongside another.
Despite Jack's hesitation at letting them go, it appears the engaged couple had a wonderful time at the Monday night premiere. They were seen laughing, grinning and looking incredible -- Huntington-Whiteley opted for a sleek black gown, while 51-year-old Statham wore a navy suit -- on the blue carpet.
ET caught up with the action star at the film's premiere where he spoke about his family.
"Date night! It's all rolled into one night... I might faint," he joked of his exciting night out with his wife at the work event. He later admitted that having a child "makes it even more difficult" to find time to get away.
Watch the video below for more on The Meg, which hits theaters on Friday:
RELATED CONTENT:
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiance Jason Statham: See the Adorable Pic!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Baby Bump at 'Fate of the Furious' Premiere -- See the Pic!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Baby Bump on 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Red Carpet -- See the Pics!
Related Gallery