Rosie O'Donnell and Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Split

Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer are calling it quits. A source tells ET, "Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer have broken up." News of the couple's split comes just five months after they first sparked romance rumors with a post on Instagram, which saw O'Donnell lovingly rest her hand on the massage therapist's heavily tattooed leg.

The 60-year-old comedian made her relationship with Hauer Instagram official in June, on the first day of Pride Month.

O'Donnell reposted a photo of herself and Hauer from her then-girlfriend's Instagram account, which is private. In the shot, Hauer smiled as she wrapped her arms around a grinning O'Donnell's neck.

"Happy PRIDE!!" Hauer captioned the shot. O'Donnell did not add a comment of her own when she reposted the photo.

The pair, who met on TikTok, made their red carpet debut the following month, posing for photos outside of the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles, which O'Donnell was hosting.

Marking their first official event together, photographers captured O'Donnell and Hauer smiling with their arms around each other.

The A League of Their Own actress spoke about her relationship with Hauer, and how they met, just last month, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"I watched her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect. Look at her, she’s so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her,'" O'Donnell told Stern. "I sent her a DM. I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You’re very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."

Hauer is covered in tattoos, a look O’Donnell told Stern is much different than anyone she’s ever dated before.

"I’ve never dated a tattooed woman before. [She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she’s very, very sexy to me," the comedian admitted.

Hauer got O'Donnell "back in action," after the comedian, who revealed to Stern in her last appearance on his SiriusXM show, that she was "done" with sexual relationships and wasn't into intimacy.

"I’m back in action," she proclaimed.

More than that, O'Donnell shared that she was "in love" with Hauer, telling Stern, "She’s really kind and wonderful and I like the pace we’re going at. It’s not like a U-Haul situation."

"[Aimee’s] not pressuring me, which is good because I don’t do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn’t happened," she added.

O'Donnell shares four children -- sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughters Chelsea, 24, and Vivienne, 19 -- with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, whom she divorced in 2004.

Following her and Kelli's split, O'Donnell was married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015. The women shared a 9-year-old daughter, Dakota, but the pair divorced in 2015. Michelle died of an apparent suicide in September 2017.

O'Donnell was then engaged to Elizabeth Rooney in 2018, but the pair called it quits the next year.

