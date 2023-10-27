Giving back! Rosie O'Donnell is set to host the Friendly House Stronger Together Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 28, and before the comedian takes the stage, she told ET how she hopes to set a positive example for her kids.

"My children know that helping people is what life is about. They have always followed my example," the mom to Parker, 28, Chelsea, 26, Blake, 23, Vivienne, 20, and Dakota, 9, said.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I hope they have learned to live authentically, with a huge heart, full of compassion and humility,” the television personality explained.

O'Donnell is set to host the nonprofit organization’s 33rd annual event where more than 600 guests will come together to celebrate individuals who have triumphed over addiction.

Attendees will enjoy a delectable lunch and silent and live auction as they listen to inspiring speeches from honorees including YOSHIKI, as well as a show-stopping performance by Bishop Briggs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD

O'Donnell, who hosted the Stand Up for Friendly House Comedy Night in July 2022, is confident that her philanthropic work has inspired her children to be themselves and spread love and positivity.

"I'm most proud of my children for loving as they do. They are unique individuals who fill my life with everything good. I cannot imagine life without them in it, filling our world with color," O'Donnell noted.

Courtesy of Friendly House

Friendly House has acted as a champion for the empowerment and recovery of women of all backgrounds by providing attainable treatment to women with or without resources for 72 years.

To purchase tickets for the event, please visit www.friendlyhouselaluncheon.com.

