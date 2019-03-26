Rosie O'Donnell is trying to crush the drama.

The 57-year-old TV personality took to Twitter on Tuesday after Elisabeth Hasselbeck, O'Donnell's former co-host on The View, appeared on that show as well as Fox & Friends to slam new excerpts from Ramin Setoodeh's upcoming expose, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, in which O'Donnell admitted she had "a little bit of a crush" on Hasselbeck during their time together on the show, and further claimed that there were "underlying lesbian tones on both parts."

"hey eh - my crush on u was not sexual - sorry u got scared - ❤️surely u recall b4 it all went wrong," O'Donnell tweeted. "i never objectified u - i did find u fantastic - broadway shows - my pool -we were friends once ❤️ god love ya kid - i always did #hasselbeck #raminSUX."

O'Donnell's tweet echoes her elaboration in the book, where she said, "[It's] not that I wanted to kiss her. I wanted to support, raise, elevate her, like she was the freshman star shortstop and I was the captain of the team."

However, the comments still did not sit right with Hasselbeck.

"I think what she said was reckless, untrue and, not only insulting, disturbing when it comes to how she felt about somebody in the workplace," Hasselbeck said of O'Donnell's passage on Tuesday's The View. "...If you replace what Rosie said and you take her name out and you put in 'Reuben' or 'Robert' then we would be in a situation where you would see the objectification of a woman in the workplace. That's disturbing because where we may be really against that when it comes from a man to a woman, you don't get a pass because you're a lesbian objectifying a woman in the workplace. You just don't."

The book excerpt and subsequent fallout is the latest flare-up in a contentious relationship between O'Donnell and Hasselbeck dating back to 2007, when the pair sparred on air over the Iraq war.

