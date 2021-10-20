Ruby Rose is opening up about her time as Batwoman. Rose took to her Instagram late Tuesday night to call out the CW series and share why she says she left the show after just one season.

"Enough is enough," Rose said, calling out showrunner Caroline Dries and Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in a series of Instagram Story posts where she made a list of allegations against many involved in the making of the show. "I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set."

"I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again," she continued. "And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

"Peter Roth, you are first up," Rose wrote in another post, targeting the former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman next. "You are chapter one. not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for u."

Warner Bros. has released a statement in response to Rose's claims, calling her retelling of her time on set, "revisionist history."

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of BATWOMAN based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," the studio said in a statement.

Rose went on to post several photos from a neck injury she said she sustained on the set of the CW series, claiming that she was forced to go back to set 10 days after undergoing surgery for the injury.

"To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs," she alleged.

The Australian actress also claimed that she took a pay cut in order to play the part and was not able to attend Comic-Con, alleging that the studio would not adjust her schedule so she could attend.

Rose concluded the lengthy series of accusations by urging her fans not to ask her to return "to that awful show," adding that no amount of money would bring her back. While it was originally reported that Rose exited the superhero series last May after suffering a serious back injury, she says that she did not quit the series, but instead decided not to stay after she claimed she would have to "sign my rights away."

"So in closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.. NOR DID I QUIT," Rose claimed. "I DO NOT QUIT, They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down."

She continued, detailing the alleged injuries she claimed she and others suffered on set before revealing why she chose to speak out now.

"I speak now because I understand my privilege. BUT I am no Scar Jo, I do not have Scarlett type money, power or influence and sadly, I don't have a team like her who cared enough to not be afraid," she shared. "I also guess I don't have the superpower strength she must have had to do what she said. But I am someone who has always tried to do the right thing, and she inspired me."

