It's coming up on 25 years since Soul Asylum released the music video for their hit song, "Runaway Train," and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is working to keep their message alive.

The '90s music video featured 36 missing kids, and after it aired on MTV, 21 of those children were found.

Over two decades later, technology has improved and a new "Runway Train" music video has been released in the hopes of finding more missing children. "Runaway Train 25" uses geolocation technology to turn the music video content into a search tool to find missing children. The video automatically updates itself with the profiles of missing children from the NCMEC database based on the viewer’s location, which people can share across Twitter and other social media platforms.

The release of the music video -- which includes vocals from artists Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey and Gallant -- comes ahead of National Missing Children’s Day on Saturday, May 25.

"We know that it only takes one person to find a missing child. Last year, NCMEC assisted law enforcement with over 25,000 cases of missing children. The vast majority were runaways,” said NCMEC President and CEO John Clark. “This video is a game changer. It highlights critical issues runaways face and will show real pictures of missing children. By creating and sharing this video, everyone has the ability to make a difference in their communities. It’s truly incredible."

"Runaway Train 25" is asking fans to share the music video on Twitter and other social media channels using the hashtags #MissingKids and #RunawayTrain25 to help publicize cases through their personal networks and change the search for missing children across the country.

