Travis Scott is using his money to make a difference.

After performing at the annual Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper decided to donate all the profits from sales of his branded merchandise during the event to Planned Parenthood.

Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner -- with whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi -- shared the news via her Instagram Story on Monday.

"Travis Scott is donating all his merch profits from Hangout Fest 2019 to Planned Parenthood organizations in support of women in Alabama," Jenner, 21, wrote over a photo of Scott performing.

In a fan video recorded at the festival, Scott can be heard announcing his decision to donate to Alabama Planned Parenthood groups, and he expressed his support for the women of Alabama amid the recent passing of an anti-abortion legislation.

"We feel for those out in Alabama. We love y'all," the 28-year-old rapper told concertgoers. "I just wanted you to know that love is the strongest feeling we have."

The 2019 Hangout Music Festival was held just days after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation, following on the heels of similar bans in Georgia and Missouri, among other states.

