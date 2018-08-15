If you don't know who Susanne Bartsch is, then you haven't been to a good party yet.

New York City's Queen of the Night has been throwing lavish, Club Kid-filled fêtes since the late '80s, but she's so much more than that: She's an artist, an activist, a LGBT+ icon with an incredible legacy that's reflected on in the documentary, Susanne Bartsch: On Top. ET has the exclusive trailer, which includes an interview with one of the stars that Bartsch helped launch: RuPaul.

"Susanne Bartsch was the one who championed me and said, 'You have got a future. You are something special,'" RuPaul, who serves as an executive producer on the doc, explains over vintage footage of the two onstage. "More than any other time in my life, that's when I needed to hear that."

The trailer is also packed with glitter and wigs, voguing and cameos from some of Hollywood's biggst celebs. (Plus, you can peep Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria at the 25-second mark!) Susanne Bartsch: On Top opens in L.A. on Sept. 7 and is available on VOD on Sept. 11.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"People have flocked to New York City to break free from the oppressive shackles of social norms and find themselves for decades; Susanne Bartsch has dedicated her life to creating a safe haven for just those people. The mother of avant-garde self-expression, Susanne creates imaginative spaces where people can live out their wildest fantasies night after night.

SUSANNE BARTSCH: ON TOP explores Susanne’s life and impact through never-before-seen archival footage, verité cinematography, personal testimonials, and highly stylized imagery. From quiet moments at home to the creation of deliciously debaucherous spectacles, Susanne juggles family life with the overwhelming stress of being a one-woman industry. At an age when most of her peers have slowed down, Susanne moves forward more determined than ever."

