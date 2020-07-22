"Who the f**k called?"

That's the question on every squirrel friend's lips following last week's penultimate episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5. After Blair St. Clair had sashayed away and Shea Couleé, Miz Cracker and Jujubee were named top 3, RuPaul answered a particularly ominous-sounding phone call from... someone.

"I don't know who called RuPaul, but I think it's bad for us," Cracker says in this first look at Friday's finale, debuting exclusively on ET. "I'll tell you what: If RuPaul is scared, I am terrified."

Cracker, Shea and Juju barely have time to shake in their boots before they receive another surprise: The eliminated queens are back. Cue the shade sound effect. As for why they've returned to the Werk Room? "The answer is simple: I didn't want anything left unsaid," Ru informs them. "You know how families are."

Todrick Hall, who is choreographing the top 3's finale routine, will also serve as extra special guest judge alongside Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1

