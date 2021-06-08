Mama Ru always has a twist up her sleeve for All Stars, and this season will be no exception: "This season of All Stars is going to be a game within a game," the hostess who does the mostess cryptically declares in the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.

With All Stars sashaying to Paramount+, the streamer promises "the mother of all twists" that will force fans to "forget everything they know about All Stars." Which roughly translates to: What is the tea, the girls will be fighting! And the trailer previews backstage drama (Silky vs. Jan!) and Untucked tears.

What isn't changing is a stacked roster of extra special guest judges joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley: Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Zaldy, while Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Tanya Tucker and Miss Piggy will make special appearances. (Now, if only we could get Miss Piggy and Miss Tina together...)

Check out the trailer below:

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 premieres with two all-new, back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 24 on Paramount+.

