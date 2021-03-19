Celebrating in style! Some of the top queens of RuPaul's Drag Race are honoring the launch of Paramount+, the rebranded streaming platform from ViacomCBS, by rocking out some of the more iconic looks from TV series, news outlets and films featured on the platform.

Check out these epic looks!

Crystal Methyd - Dora The Explorer

“Dora taught me it’s okay to ask for help, to celebrate the little victories in life, and to stand up for what is right. She is a true friend and encourages me to learn and use Spanish in my everyday life."

Gottmik - Danny Zuko, Grease

“Grease was one of my mom’s all-time favorite movies so I watched it a lot growing up and always have wanted to serve a Danny Zuko moment!”

Nicky Doll - Sandy Olsson, Grease

“The character of Sandy Olsson speaks to me because she is this extremely beautiful and talented lady from another country and moves to America. Seen as too pure and innocent for the role, she decides to really show her haters that she is indeed truly clever, driven, and not to be overlooked. She has a vixen and sexy side to her that nobody saw coming. I totally relate to that. Never judge a book by its cover.”

Widow Von’ Du - SpongeBob SquarePants

“I chose SpongeBob because deep down inside... I’m a goofy goober.... ROCK!!!”

Utica Queen - Norah O’Donnell, CBS Evening News

“Norah O’Donnell represents classic fashion in today’s newscasting media. For Paramount + this shoot embodies a 80s twist on a classic news anchor look, from the news to the silver screen!”

Jackie Cox - Number One, Star Trek

"Since the 1960s, Star Trek has broken down boundaries and shown us a future where everyone belongs. As a Drag Queen, the female characters of Star Trek have continued to inspire me, from Uhura, to Troi, to Janeway, to Burnham. Created for the first pilot of Star Trek, the character "Number One" was a woman ahead of her time as the smart, capable, and commanding first officer of the Starship Enterprise. Originally played by "the first lady of Star Trek," Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, this character will finally get her full story told when Rebecca Romjin takes the reins on the upcoming Paramount+ show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Jan – UEFA Champions League

“Jan is putting the sport back in Jan Sport! As a soccer player for 14 years, she cannot wait to watch the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+!”

Peppermint - Heather B., The Real World

“Heather B. was a woman in a field dominated by men and her strength, purity, and open-heartedness always shone through. I had the chance to meet her this year and all of those things were confirmed. She's an amazing woman.”

Denali - Carmen Sandiego

“I chose Carmen Sandiego because she’s a mysterious fashion icon, always on the go, and a boss lady through and through.”

