'RuPaul's Drag Race' Finalist Asia O'Hara Apologizes For Butterfly Fiasco

RuPaul's Drag Race season ten finale was filled with many memorable moments.

For the first time ever three queens faced off in the last lip sync battle on Thursday's episode. But before that epic moment, Asia O'Hara went up against Kameron Michaels -- and things didn't go quite as planned during her performance.

Dressed in a fabulous butterfly-inspired ensemble that featured a cone-shaped bra, Asia took the stage to give her best lip sync rendition of Janet Jackson's "Nasty." During the battle, she tried to surprise the crowd by letting live butterflies fly out of a box on her wrist. However, when the moment came to release them the butterflies fell on the floor and were barely moving.

Following the finale, Asia took to social media to apologize for the incident, letting everyone know how sad and unhappy she was with the way it turned out.

"I just want to let everyone know how sad and heartbroken I am that my lip sync performance during the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race turned out," she wrote. "Despite months of research and rehearsing with a professional company, what I hoped would be an amazing and safe display of optimism and a surprise for everyone including production and the network, it did not go as planned. I would like to publicly offer the entire world my deepest apology. It's important that everyone knows that I would never purposely hurt any living being and have the utmost respect for all animals."

Asia continued by adding that she understands if people are unhappy with her, writing, "I have been unhappy with myself since that night but I'm going to do my best to make it right."

Since posting the tweet, fans have showered her with support and are very understanding.

Thursday's RuPaul's Drag Racecrowned Aquaria as its new America's Next Drag Superstar. Watch the video below for more lip sync moments from the tenth season.

